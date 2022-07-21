In the Soop Friendcation on Disney Plus Hotstar: Date, Time, Episode details and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INTHESOOP_FRIENDS In the Soop Friendcation on Disney Plus Hotstar

In the Soop Friendcation on Disney Plus Hotstar: After 'BTS In The Soop', fans of K-pop are all set to witness another fun ride with 'In the Soop Friendcation' featuring BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, popular stars Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-shik, Choi Woo-shik, and rapper Peakboy. In the four-episode show, the five celebrity friends embark on a healing trip to the countryside of their native South Korea. For the unversed, the word 'soop' means 'forest' in Korean.

BTS' V had co-starred with Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-shik in the 2016 Korean period drama "Hwarang". Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik had appeared in the hit K-drama "Fighting For My Way" (2017) and the multiple Oscar-winning Korean-language film "Parasite". Kwon Sung-hwan, better known by his stage name 'Peakboy', had roped in his four friends for a special appearance in the music video of his 2021 song "Gyopo Hairstyle"

In the Soop Friendcation: Date and Time

From July 22, 'In The Soop: Friendcation' will air every Friday on South Korean cable network JTBC at 9 pm (KST), and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar at 11 pm (KST), 7:30 PM (IST).

In the Soop Friendcation: Episodes details

Episode 1 Release Date: July 22

Episode 2 Release Date: July 29

Episode 3 Release Date: August 5

Episode 4 Release Date: August 12

Teasers:

Wooga Squad

Fans were excited when HYBE announced the Wooga Squad reality show. The real-life friendship between these stars (BTS’ V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy) is one of the most popular friendships in the K-pop world. Their posters and pictures together from the show have already created a buzz on the internet and fans can't wait to embark on the journey with them.

DON'T MISS

BTS, Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco's song titled Bad Decisions to be out in August | Know details

BTS members make THIS whopping amount on Instagram. Know what each post costs

Is BTS friendship scripted? Netizens wonder after video of Wooga Squad consoling crying V goes viral

Latest Web Series News