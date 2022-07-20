BTS, Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco's song titled Bad Decisions to be out in August | Know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SNOOPDOGG Snoop Dogg and BTS are coming together for a song titled Bad Decisions

BTS and Snoop Dogg's maiden collaboration for a single was announced in March earlier this year. Now, the song title and the music video release date have been announced. The much-awaited track will be released on August 5 and has been titled Bad Decisions. The track will also feature American producer Belly Blanco, who shared the update on the release on social media.

Bad Decisions to release on August 5

Snoop Dogg and BTS' collaboration Bad Decisions will be out on August 5. In India, the music video will release at 9:30 am. Blanco dropped a teaser announcing his upcoming collaboration with BTS and Snoop Dogg.

