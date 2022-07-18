Is BTS friendship scripted? Netizens wonder after video of Wooga Squad consoling crying V goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/QUEENPUSSAY Still of BTS' V from In the Soop

BTS' V was seen crying in the teaser video of his upcoming reality show "In the Soop: Freindication. In the new video that also features popular stars Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-shik, Choi Woo-shik, and rapper Peakboy, Kim Taehyung is seen crying in the dark. He is seen covering his face with a blanket and sobbing. Moments later, the Wooga Squad members, who were sleeping beside him removed V's hand from his face and consoled him. They constantly asked him why he's crying and if something is wrong.

The video is melting the hearts of the fans. While fans are loving their chemistry, some are claiming that Taehyung real friends are Wooga Squad and his friendship with BTS is scripted. Watch new video of In the Soop here:

"Actually Taehyung crying because he was done and starting move on from bts scripted friendship.. Don't worry Taehyung , your wooga family are always their for you," a user tweeted.

Others were appreciative of how the Korean stars rushed to their friend. "The moment when all wooga hyungs check up on taehyung where he was crying," a user tweeted, while another one said, "The way all of them check on taehyung because he's crying on his sleep. He's their baby."

"i adore wooga bc u can feel how they dote and love taehyung so genuinely. the panicked worry in their voices when they saw he was crying in his sleep, how they all agreed w no hesitations just for tae's plan, letting him thrive w his walls down.. im so happy tae has them," noted a third one.

Several others tried to explain that a person can be a part of more than one group and still be friends. "“nothing for bts” like bts don’t have many videos talking about how much they love each other BE SERIOUS . taehyung has other friends that’s OKAY," a user tried to explain. Echoing similar sentiments, another one tweeted, "we have our own different group of friends the one who are always there like a family, and a friends who can calm you down when it's too much just like kim taehyung to bts and wooga. don't take his words in negative way, you're a toxic fan if ypu did."

Take a look at how fans reacted to the video:

For the unversed, A spin-off of "In the Soop", the upcoming show will see the five celebrity friends embark on a healing trip to the countryside of their native South Korea.