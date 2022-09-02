BTS V dating BLACKPINK Jennie: LEAKED photos of Kpop idols shock fans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS V & Blackpink Jennie

Is BTS V dating BLACKPINK Jennie? This has become a burning question for all the Kpop fans after alleged photos of the stars surfaced on the internet a couple of days ago. It was said that V aka Taehyung is flying to the US to be with Jennie, who was there to promote Blackpink's latest album 'Born Pink.' While the photos have no authentication, a Twitter user has claimed that the pictures are real and that he has more photos of them together. Now, more pics have been leaked on the internet that features other BLACKPINK members Lisa, Rose and Jisoo as well.

In one of the new photos, Jennie can be seen engaged in a FaceTime call, seemingly with BTS V. Another photo shows the Blackpink star with a figure whose face is hidden but is assumed to be V. More photos appear to be of BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé from their New York trip.

Have a look at the LEAKED photos here-

While V and Jennie's photos have become the talk of the town, it has also led to a huge uproar about the privacy of the idols. BTS ARMY and BLINKS aren't happy that someone is hacking private photos of the stars and sharing them on the internet. Many have even bashed the user who is claiming to share more pictures to prove that Taehyung and Jennie are dating.

One Twitter user said, "I dont care whether my Jennie n your V are dating or not. BUT... I'm mad why their privacy being invaded?!!! Jennie is being stalked, her address leaked, her photography ig and icloud been hacked too." Another commented, "I am sorry to say this but atp blinks and armys need to come together and look into this issue instead of dragging v and jennie this is not okay respect their privacy they are also humans" Check out-

Meanwhile, the Twitter user 'gurumiharibo' who leaked the photos of BTS V and Jennie has been suspended by the micro-blogging site.

On a related note, the dating rumours of BTS V and Blackpink's Jennie started surfacing after a picture of them travelling to Jeju Island together in a car went viral on the internet. While it was later said that it was Jhope in the car with V and not Jennie, no confirmation has been made about their relationship. (ALSO READ: BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie dating rumours set internet on fire; agency reacts)

