BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie dating rumours set internet on fire; agency reacts

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie dating

Kim Taehyung aka V from BTS and Jennie from Kpop band Blackpink are rumoured to be dating. A picture of the two on South Korea’s Jeju Island appears to have gone viral on social media in which the two pop stars can be seen in a car together. The internet is on fire as BTS ARMY can't stop musing if the rumours are true. Talking about the said viral pictures, while many fans are sure that it is Kim Taehyung and Jennie in the car, many others have doubts. A large number of fans claim that it is V and J-hope in the car.

While V aka Kim Taehyung and Jennie haven't reacted to the rumours yet, media outlet Chosun quoted Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment saying, "We have nothing to say. We will inform you if we have a different response to share." BTS's agency HYBE hasn't commented on the dating rumours as well.

Just recently, V had accidentally followed Jennie on Instagram and gave air to their dating rumours. However, BTS ARMY wasn't happy with the rumours and asked everyone to 'leave Taehyung alone.' Rumours are also rife that Jennie has broken up with BIGBANG’s G-Dragon.

On a related note, BTS including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook is all set to release their anthology album 'Proof' on June 10. The band members have been sharing videos and recalling what inspired them for the new album.

Jin, in his note of Proof of Inspiration, said "Everyone knows that ARMY and I are inseparable like the Earth and the Moon. And it’s already a well-known fact that this is what “moon" is about. Now, I think we’re at a point where I am ARMY and ARMY are me, we’ve assimilated into one. The path I’ve taken so far wouldn’t have been possible without ARMY. You’re my, and BTS’ living Proof. Just like the lyrics in “Jamais Vu". whenever things get tough and I get exhausted, I will think of our members and ARMY who have been my refuge and comfort and make more good music."