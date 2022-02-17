Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Actress Tejaswi Madivada confirmed to appear in the reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJASWIMADIVADA Actress Tejaswi Madivada in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

Actress Tejaswi Madivada, who was one of the contestants on the second season of 'Bigg Boss Telugu', is to appear on the OTT version of the reality show again. Tejaswi, a model and an actress had appeared on the show in the second season. Her brawls with fellow housemates created sensations during the season.

The 'Ice-Cream' actress always maintained a positive attitude during her stay in the 'Bigg Boss' house, despite going toe-to-toe with the season's winner Kaushal Mandal.

'Bigg Boss Telugu 2' host Nani had always been supporting, while he also schooled the actress during her stay on the reality show.

Tejaswi Madivada is known for her supporting roles, while her appearance in 'Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu earned her much appreciation.

Well, the stage is being set for the curtain-raiser episode of the first season of 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT'.

It is reported that 10 contestants are the ones who were already on the reality show in the previous seasons. With a total number of 16-17 contestants, 'Bigg Boss Telugu OTT' will be streamed 24 hours on Disney+ Hotstar.

Nagarjuna will host the 24x7 reality show.