Anjali Bhimani joins 'Ms Marvel' series; know all about show featuring Marvel's first Muslim character

Actress Anjali Bhimani is the newest cast member of Marvel's upcoming web show, Ms Marvel. She will be joining the cast of Disney Plus' show in a recurring role, the details of which have currently been kept under wraps. The news was also shared by Anjali on her Twitter account. "Im’mo just leave this right here…So proud to be a part of this stellar cast and team…can’t wait to see Ms. Marvel soar!" she tweeted.

According to a report in Deadline, 'Ms. Marvel', penned by writer Bisha K. Ali, will tell the story of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey. Ms Marvel had made her first appearance in 2014 as Marvel's first Muslim character to star in her own title. Now, she will be Marvel Studios' first onscreen Muslim hero.

Recently, the first look of Ms Marvel was shared by Disney Plus. Canadian actress of Pakistani origin Iman Vellani stars as 16-year-old teenager Kamala Khan and her superhero alter ego Ms. Marvel, who has shape-shifting powers. In 'Ms. Marvel', Vellani plays a Muslim, Pakistani-American who idolises Captain Marvel. In the preview, Kamala laments that "it's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world", as we see her infused with some kind of energy that, comics fans know, will give her the powers to, indeed, save the world.

The clip underscores that Kamala is the first Muslim superhero by cutting from a shot of people in a mosque in prayer to a shot of Kamala standing at a mirror wearing her Captain Marvel cosplay.

The cast includes Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur as Kamala's parents Muneeba and Yusuf, as well as Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Saagar Shaikh, and Matt Lintz. The series is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

