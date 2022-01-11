Akshay Kumar starrer The End, Mirzapur 3, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Faadu & other web series' making noise in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Akshay Kumar's The End, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Faadu & other web series to watch out for in 2022

The OTT platform is the preferred medium of entertainment during this 'new normal' phase. In the last two years we witnessed some of the most extravagant cinematic experiences on the digital space with web series including Paatal Lok, Made in Heaven, Special Ops, Panchayat, Kota Factory and Sacred Games. With some of the most acclaimed filmmakers exploring the digital space, there is much more to look forward to in 2022. Here’s a quick look into the upcoming shows this year that are already garnering a lot of attention.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Faadu

Known for riveting films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari ventured into the digital space last year co-directing the highly talked about ‘Break Point’. She now makes her solo digital debut with ‘Faadu’ , an unconventional, intense and poetic love story between two different thinking characters.

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Made in Heaven 2

After garnering rave reviews, all eyes are on the second season of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s ‘Made in Heaven’. It’s also reported that while the first season was set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings, ‘Made in Heaven 2’ charters into international waters.

Vikram Malhotra’s The End

When a superstar like Akshay Kumar makes his web series debut it is bound to make headlines. . While details are under wraps at the moment, Vikram Malhotra’s action-packed web series is reportedly a survival thriller set in the future.

Raj & DK's untitled next with Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor too makes his digital debut with Raj and DK’s quirky drama-thriller series. Shahid has often said ‘The Family Man’ is his favourite Indian OTT show and found the perfect match with directors Raj and DK who refer to the series’ script as their personal favourite.

Excel Entertainment’s Mirzapur Season 3

With massive anticipation and several conspiracy theories surrounding the third season of Mirzapur, the show is definitely amongst those most talked about on the digital platform. The raw and gritty series raised the standard for Indian shows to new heights and it promises to get bigger in season 3.