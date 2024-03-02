Tamannaah Bhatia offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in a Tamil horror comedy film named Aranmanai 4.

Many film celebrities are currently present in Gujarat's Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, actress Tamannaah Bhatia is currently on a spiritual journey. The actress visited Varanasi's Kashi Vishawanath Temple and shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account of her visit to the holy town. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing green-coloured floral suit with a flower garland around her neck.

Check out her post:

''Har har Mahadev,'' Tamannaah wrote along with the post.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen offering prayers to the holy shivling.

Recently, the actress also visited Guwahati's iconic Kamakhya Temple with her family.

Apart from this, in January, she shared a video of Lord Ram from the consecration ceremony at the grand temple in Ayodhya. Along with the video, she wrote, ''A day full of blessings for the entire country. The vibrations, the energy, the blessings… a special moment that we have collectively witnessed in our lifetime. Ram Ji ghar aaye hai. Jai Shree Ram.''

Tamannaah on work front

The 34-year-old actress was last seen in a Malayalam-language action drama flick titled Bandra, directed by Arun Gopy. The film also marked her debut in Malayalam cinema. The film featured Dileep in the lead roles and Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, R Sarathkumar in supporting characters.

She will next be seen in a Tamil horror comedy film named Aranmanai 4 and a Nikkhil Advani directorial titled Vedaa, which will also star John Abraham in the lead role.

She will also be seen in a special appearance in Stree 2, which stars Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

