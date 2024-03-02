Rihanna sets stage on fire at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Global popstar Rihanna

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are all over the internet from the past few days. The guests including both Indian and international ones were papped at Jamnagar's airport on Friday. The celebrations began on Friday and several pictures and videos of the event are doing rounds on the internet. The eventful night also included a power-packed performance from global popstar Rihanna, who took the centre stage at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event and transformed it into a RiRi concert in India.

Check out glimpses of her performance:

Rihanna set the stage on fire with her top charts and powerful on-stage performance.

For the event, Rihanna wore a fluorescent green bodycon with a shimmering gown.

While performing on thew stage, Rihanna also expressed her gratitude to the Ambani family and said, ''Thanks to the Ambani family, I'm here tonight... In honour of Anant and Radhika’s wedding... Thank you for having me here. May God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations.''

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar was attended by several popular personalities, be its Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons or international business tycoons. Some of these personalities, who joined the celebrations in Jamnagar include Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suhel Seth, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Suniel Shetty, Anand Mahindra, DJ Bravo, and Ivanka Trump, among many others.

The pre-wedding festivities will continue till March 3, 2024. Apart from Rihanna, Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, and Ajay-Atul will perform at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities. Foreign stars like Robyn, Fenty, Jay Brown, and Adam Blackstone are also included in the list of performers.

