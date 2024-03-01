Diljit Dosanjh shoots dance number with Kareena Kapoor Khan, shares pictures on social media | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Diljit Dosanjh shoots dance number with Kareena Kapoor

The trio of Bollywood actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in the film 'Crew'. People have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film since its teaser launch. Now the makers are here with their next big announcement regarding this film. This is going to further increase the excitement about the film among the audience. Today on Friday, a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh is raising the temperature of the internet.

Badshah and Diljit's track 'Naina' is to be released soon

The makers have taken a big step by bringing together two musical sensations, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh. Together they are coming up with a promotional track 'Naina', which is going to have a grand visual. In this music video, the three leading actresses of the film, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon will be seen in their most glamorous avatar to date. The song will give fans a glimpse into the glamorous world of air hostesses.

Diljit shares pictures with Kareena Kapoor

Before the release of the song, Diljit Dosanjh shared three photos with Kareena Kapoor Khan on his Instagram profile. Khan is raising the temperature in a red backless dress. While the Punjabi actor and singer can be seen in a casual look. While sharing these pictures, Diljit has written, "Tera ni main lover" in the caption.

Crew will be released on March 29

Set to release across theaters on March 29, 2024, 'The Crew' has been garnering attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for the various shooting locations in India, mainly Mumbai. Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network have come together to bring Crew to the big screen. This much-awaited project is directed by talented director Rajesh A Krishnan.

