Virat-Anushka or Deepika-Ranveer, who had the most expensive wedding in Bollywood?

Bollywood weddings are another star-studded affair that gasps everyone's attention. When any two biggest celebs in their respective fields come together, from their wedding pictures to looks, everything goes viral in no second. Be it Virat- Anushka's wedding or Deepika-Ranveer, these wedding looks to videos, are still talked about. However, weddings are no less than expensive trips where everything can cost you an arm and leg. Hence, let's have a look at the most expensive Bollywood wedding.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's grand wedding in Tuscany

Celebs love to spend hefty amounts on their dreamy weddings and their grandeur. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's marriage is the most expensive wedding in the history of Bollywood marriages. Reportedly, their wedding cost was around Rs. 100 crores.

Deepika-Ranveer's Italy wedding

Bollywood weddings are a treat for fans who love to experience grand and lavish things. Bollywood's one of the most romantic couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married at Italy's the Villa Del Balbianello. Reportedly, their wedding cost crossed Rs.77-79 crores, being the second most expensive wedding in Bollywood.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Shahi union

The Nawab Saif Ali Khan got married to ace actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. Reportedly, their wedding cost was around Rs. 10-12 crores, making it the third most expensive wedding in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's royal wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan. Reportedly, the wedding cost was around Rs. 3-5 crores. Even PC's cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha got married in Rajasthan. Reportedly, their wedding cost was also around Rs. 3-5 crores.

