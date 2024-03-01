Friday, March 01, 2024
     
  4. Ivanka Trump to Mark Zuckerberg, famous personalities arrive in Jamnagar for Anant-Radhika pre-wedding

Ivanka Trump to Mark Zuckerberg, famous personalities arrive in Jamnagar for Anant-Radhika pre-wedding

The three-day star-studded event begins on Friday, March 1, 2024 and many popular personalities from around the world have arrived in the town for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Reported By : Nirnay Kapoor Written By : Aseem Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: March 01, 2024 15:37 IST
anant ambani pre wedding
Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOOR/VIRAL BHAYANI Many Bollywood celebs including SRK and Salman Khan have already arrived for the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's much-awaited pre-wedding celebrations all set to commence today, March 1, 2024. The festivities are taking place in Gujarat's Jamnagar and distinguished guests from various fields are arriving in the town, be it Bollywood celebrities, sports persons, or international business tycoons. 

The three-day star-studded event begins on Friday, March 1, 2024 and is taking place at Reliance's township in Jamnagar. 

Check out pictures and videos from Anant's pre-wedding festivities: 

Former West Indies' cricketer DJ Bravo was seen arriving the pre-wedding venue in Jamnagar. 

Popular shuttler Saina Nehwal arrived at the venue with her husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav aka Sky and Afghanistan star player Rashid Khan reached pre-wedding venue and posed for the paps together. 

Bollywood diva Disha Patani was papped outside Jamnagar airport on Friday. 

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President of United States of America Donald Trump, also reached Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations. 

India Tv - anant wedding

Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOORDLF chairman Kushal Pal Singh

DLF chairman Kushal Pal Singh was also spotted at the celebrations. 

India Tv - anant wedding

Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOORBob Dudley, Murray Auchincloss, and PMS Prasad.

Bob Dudley, former CEO of bp, Murray Auchincloss, CEO of bp and PMS Prasad, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited.

India Tv - anant wedding

Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOORMark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla Chan

In the picture, founder and CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg posed for the paparazzi along with wife, Priscilla Chan.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Bill Gates, Boney Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Atlee Kumar, among others arrived the venue. 

