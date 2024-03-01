TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee says friend shot dead in US, seeks PM, Indian embassy's help

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee's friend shot dead in US

A social media post by TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has grabbed everyone's attention. Recently her friend and dancer Amarnath Ghosh was shot dead in America. Today, on Friday the TV actor appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Embassy to help in bringing back her friend's body from America. Devoleena has sought help from Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar too. The 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' actor penned a long note about her friend from Kolkata on Instagram on Friday. The friend was shot dead in America on Tuesday evening.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's emotional post goes viral

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Instagram and made people aware of the whereabouts. "My friend Amarnath Ghosh has been shot dead on Tuesday evening near St. Louis Academy, USA. He was alone with no family. His mother died three years ago, father died in his childhood. Well, the accused have not been revealed yet. Apart from a few of his friends, there is no one in his family. He was from Kolkata," wrote Devoleena.

Devoleena's appeal to the Indian Embassy

Devoleena further wrote about her friend, "He was an excellent dancer, doing Ph.D. He had gone out for an evening walk when suddenly an unknown person shot him." She ended the note with an appeal: "Some friends in America are trying to bring the body, but there is no update about it yet. Indian Embassy, please look into it."

Now it remains to see whether the case will be investigated. And will the dead body of late dancer Amarnath Ghosh will be brought to India or not? However, a series of attacks that began this year have drawn attention to the safety of Indian students across the United States. At least five have died under mysterious circumstances in the last few months.

