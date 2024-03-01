Rihanna to Arijit Singh: Who all are performing at Anant Ambani's wedding?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Who all are performing at Anant Ambani's wedding?

Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities will kick start today with a bang. From star-studded guest lists to lavish decorations and stunning outfits, these pre-wedding festivities will have all the elements of an extravagant affair. The celebrations, which will last for three days, start today, from March 1. The events will be held in Gujarat’s Jamnagar and over 10,000 guests have been invited for the pre-wedding event. The couple will be tying the knot on July 12.

Anant and Radhika pre-wedding festivites start today in Jamnagar

“With hearts full of joy and excitement, we invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika at our home in Jamnagar. We look forward to having you with us to share in our joy, love, and laughter, and create memories that we’ll cherish forever,” the invite reads.

As we all know Ambani's events are known for their grandeur, extravagance, and traditional rituals. The pre-wedding events are not only being attended by Indian celebrities but reports suggest that international celebs like Rihanna and Maroon 5 can also perform at the star-studded events. Hence, check out the list of artists performing at the Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Rihanna

Global icon Rihanna will be reportedly performing a medley of her hit songs. This list includes some of her hit songs like, 'Diamonds', 'We Found Love In A Hopeless Place' and 'All Of The Lights'.

Marron 5

The American pop rock band, Maroon 5 is reportedly invited to perform at Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Recently the news came out that superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen performing in the pre-wedding function of this couple.

Indian singers from Arijit Singh to Hariharan will perform at Mukesh Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

In this matter, now the names of many veteran singers of the industry are also coming forward, who will add color to the pre-wedding program of Anant and Radhika. Bollywood singers like Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Hariharan can be seen dazzling with their performances.

Jamnagar is filled with India's top celebs and athletes. Hence, it remains to see who all others will be performing at the Mukesh Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

