Captain Miller Hindi OTT release: When and where to watch the Dhanush-starrer

Dhanush's latest offering Captain Miller arrived on Amazon Prime Video on February 9 after a successful theatrical run. However, it was released on OTT in South Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Now, the streaming platform on Friday updates its viewers that Captain Miller will also be available in Hindi soon, which will surely give it a larger audience. As per the post shared by Prime Video, the film will be released on the platform in Hindi on March 8.

''Witness the rise of this revolution, coming soon in Hindi! #CaptainMillerOnPrime in Hindi, Mar 8,'' Prime Video wrote along with the post.

Box Office Performance

As per Sacnilk, the film minted nearly Rs 70 crore at the box office with a major contribution from its Tamil version. Its overseas collections stood at Rs 16 crore while it grossed Rs 53.8 crore in India. The Hindi version of the film failed to impress the audience and earned just Rs 3.09 crore for its makers.

About the film

Based on the backdrop of the 1930s and 1940s, the film also features Nivedhithaa Sathish, John Kokken and Moor will be seen in important roles. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Madhan Karky who worked for films like the Baahubali franchise, RRR, and Pushpa has penned dialogues for the Tamil version of the movie.

Shiva Rajkumar from the Kannada film industry plays Dhanush’s elder brother in the film. GV Prakash Kumar composed the songs and original score for the movie, which is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

The period film is written and directed by Arun Matheswaran. It is a big-budget Tamil action entertainer and marks the first collaboration of the National award-winning actor and the 'Rocky' director.

Along with Dhanush, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Nassar, Priyanka Mohan and Nivedhithaa Sathish in key roles.

