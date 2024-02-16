Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna shares glimpses from her bachelorette party | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is soon going to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan R Sharma. Recently, the actress surprised everyone by announcing the date of their marriage and since then the couple has been busy preparing for their wedding. Before tying the knot, Surbhi shared a few glimpses from her bachelorette party with her friends.

In the pictures, Surbhi was seen with her co-actors of the show Ishaqbaaz. Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava are very good friends. Even after the show ended, they have been spotted together many times and are often seen partying. Well, Surbhi Chandna has shared some pictures and videos of her bachelorette party on social media, in which she can be seen having fun with her friends.

While sharing the photo of the bachelor party on the Instagram story, bride Surbhi Chandna wrote, '@shrenuparikhofficial @deramansi @bhoomika412 they made my day special and very lovely.' Mansi Srivastava has also shared a cute video, in which Surbhi looks very happy and surprised. In another clip, soon-to-be-married actress Surbhi Chandna is seen having fun. She wrote, "@shrenuparikhofficial @deramansi @bhoomika412 girls making it sooo special and full of surprises." Mansi Srivastava treated fans with a short video wherein Surbhi looked happy and surprised at the decorations. In another clip, the soon-to-be-married actress is also seen wearing a sash having written 'Bride to be.'

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Surbhi Chandna was last seen in the TV show 'Ishqbaaz'. Her character was also liked a lot in this show. Apart from this, the actress was also seen in 'Naagin'. Even though her role in this show was not long, it was memorable for the people.

