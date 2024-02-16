Swara Bhasker's first wedding anniversary with Fahad Ahmad: 'It was a love neither of us noticed...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Swara Bhasker with Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker is always in the headlines for her outspoken personality. On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, the actress made certain revelations on her Instagram post, which is now doing rounds on social media. The actress also revealed the fears she had to face even before getting married to Fahad Ahmad.

In the post, Swara Bhasker said, "‘Wise men say, only fools rush in…’ Fahad & I certainly rushed into marriage, but were friends for 3 years prior. It was a love neither of us noticed blossoming, perhaps because the differences between us were many. Hindu-Muslim was only the most obvious. I’m older than Fahad & we come from different worlds: a big city girl from an ethnically mixed English speaking family & a small town boy from a traditional Western UP family that speaks Urdu & Hindustani. I’m an actress in Hindi films, he’s a research scholar, activist & politician.

She added, But our liberal arts education & values gave us a shared language of political beliefs & a common vision for our society & country. We met at the CAA-NRC protests in December 2019 & even organised one together. Slowly, we became close confidants. I felt safe with Fahad & always seen by him. He said he could talk to me about anything without fear of judgement. After months of intense communication & night long conversations, I asked Fahad what next. He said though we were worlds apart, we were very compatible, he was very fond of me & if I waited 2-3 years for him to ‘settle’ we could marry. I was stunned but also disarmed by his confidence & candour. I always thought I had gone beyond the log kya kahenge mentality, but suddenly, I was worrying about how family, friends, filmy acquaintances & even my ever-loyal trolls would react. I had to face the secret shadows in my heart. Amazingly, Fahad could read my unspoken fears & we worked through them.

Our families were concerned, but we stood by our love. Our shocked parents accepted our BIG decision, though hesitantly & after gently laying out concerns. When they met us together, I think they felt reassured. We were married under the SMA one year ago today. Fittingly, a relationship that began at a protest to preserve the Constitution was solemnised under constitutional provisions.

A month later (I was pregnant by then), we celebrated at my nana-nani’s home with shared customs. There was lots of music, feasting & a Daawat-e-Walima. The joyous 10-day affair felt like a cultural mahotsav!, she further said.

Swara and Fahad had a court marriage in February, which was followed by a social function a month later. The couple had met while protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in January 2020 and had become close friends a while later.

Swara Bhasker made her film debut in 2009 film Madholal Keep Walking. She is best known for films including Guzaarish, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, and Veere Di Wedding among others. She gained recognition in Bollywood after her brilliant performance in Tanu Weds Manu and garnered positive reviews for her acting skills in the film. She was last seen in the 2022 release 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar.' While Fahad Ahmad is the Maharashtra Unit President of the Samajwadi Party youth wing, according to his Twitter profile.

