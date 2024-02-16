Vicky Kaushal's unwavering dedication to workout despite injury | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the film industry. The actor is currently busy prepping for his upcoming projects and in the midst of that he was injured during an action sequence. A video of him doing a workout despite injury is going viral on social media. Vicky Kaushal got injured while shooting the intense action scene for Chaava. During his break from filming, Vicky Kaushal is busy keeping himself fit.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of him doing a workout with his one hand injured. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, "When we can't run...we walk.....we don't stop". Seeing Vicky Kaushal's dedication towards his work despite being injured, everyone is praising him on social media. Seeing his unwavering dedication, fans took to the comment section to wish the actor a speedy recovery. One user said, "Don't worry you will be okay". Another user said, "Get well soon". "He is working so hard! The real hero is truly unstoppable", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Meghana Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur. His portrayal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, impressed fans. The film also featured an ensemble cast including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi among others. Sam Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. The film could have earned much better but was greatly impacted by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal which grossed over Rs 800 crore worldwide.

He will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Chaava. The actor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film. Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen along with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. This will be the duo's second project after Raazi.

