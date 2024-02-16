Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara to release on THIS date, makers Unveils new poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jr NTR's new poster of upcoming film Devara

After the global success of RRR, Jr. NTR will be back to the silver screen with Devara Part 1. The film which was supposed to be released on April 5 this year, has locked a new release date. With the latest news of the film's new release date, fans are very excited and can't wait to watch their star on the big screen. Popular film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh took to social media to announce the new release date of the upcoming film Devara.

Along with the new poster, the caption read, "Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: Devara New Release Date locked....#Devara Part 1- starring #NTRJr, #SaifAliKhan and #JanhviKapoor- will now arrive in cinemas on 10 Oct 2024. #Dusshera. Directed by #KoratalaSiva, #Devara will release in two parts. #JrNTR #NTR30. Fans thronged the comment section to express their eagerness and curiosity about the film. One user said, "Devara Dhoom machane Wali hai". Several fans commented with fire emojis.

Devara delayed due to THIS reason

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the release of Jr NTR's ambitious film was postponed due to the incomplete work of VFX. Moreover, the film has not been completely ready yet and the makers do not want to leave any stone unturned for it.

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor will mark her Tamil-Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1. She will be sharing screen space with Jr. NTR for the first time. Another Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be playing the villain in this film. Saif's role as an antagonist in Prabhas' Adipurush was liked by the audience. The music of Devara is composed by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. Subu Cyril is on board as the head of art with Sreekar Prasad serving as the editor.

