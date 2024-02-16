Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani begin wedding festivites with Dhol night | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will tie the knot on February 21, 2024 in Goa.

Bollywood lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have begun their wedding festivities. After dating each other for a long time, both of them have now decided to begin a new journey together. Now that only a week is left for their wedding, preparations for their big day are in full swing. On Thursday, a dhol night was organised at Jackky's house which was attended by their close friends and family members.

Bride's look for the event

Several pictures and videos of Rakup Preet Singh are doing rounds on the internet. A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle wherein the bride can be seen sitting in the car along with her family members. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a black outfit, paired with heavy jewellry.

Deets on Rakul-Jackky's wedding

If reports are to be believed, Rakul Preet and Jackky will have an eco-friendly wedding in Goa. The three-day wedding festivities will begin on February 19 and will conclude with their pheras on February 21.

Many reports suggest that there will be no fireworks at the wedding because of the eco-friendly theme and trees will be planted to support this theme.

It is also reported that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will not go on honeymoon after getting married and the reason for this is work commitments.

Wedding invitiation leak

Pictures of their wedding card recently went viral on the internet wherein it shows that the celebrity couple will be having their “pheras” on Wednesday, February 21.

The painted card has the mandap surrounded by coconut trees and the sea in the backdrop.

The opening card is in blue and white which has the 'hilarious' hashtag #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI.

