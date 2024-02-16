Shahid Kapoor surprises fans watching Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in theatre | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released in theatres on February 9, 2024.

Shahid Kapoor's latest offering Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released in cinemas on February 9, 2024. The film garnered mostly mixed to positive reviews from the audience and film critics, however, with positive word-of-mouth, the film is still strugglling at the box office. To meet his fans and promote the romantic comedy, Shahid recently visited a theater where he surprised them, who were watching his film. He was also seen interacting with them.

The makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on Thursday shared a video featuring Shahid interacting with the audience in a theatre.

Watch the clip:

''A glimpse of @shahidkapoor making uljhans disappear, one surprise appearance at a time!'' reads the caption of the post.

The actor reshared the video clip on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Always best feeling to see smiling faces in the theatre."

Earlier, Kriti Sanon - the leading lady in the film - also visited a theatre to watch the film along with the audience.

Box Office Performance

After the completion of first week of its theatrical release, the film is still struggling to churn out big at the box office.

As per Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial has minted just Rs 44.60 crore nett in India after Day 7.

About the film

In the film, Shahid plays the role of a scientist who falls in love with a his own creation, a robot (played by Kriti Sanon. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

The film has received U/A cerfiticate from the Censor Board after the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) suggested a few changes to be made for its theatrical release.

