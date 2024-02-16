Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's combined wealth REVEALED | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jaya Bachchan has been nominated by the Samajwadi Party (SP) for a fifth consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha.

Veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan has been nominated by the Samajwadi Party (SP) for a fifth consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha. The actress-turned-politician filed an election affidavit on Thursday wherein she declared personal assests of herself along with her husband Amitabh Bachchan. In the election affidavit, Jaya Bachchan has declared the value of movable and immovable properties she and her husband own for the financial year 2022-23.

Bank Balance

Jaya Bachchan announced that her personal net worth for the financial year 2022-23 is Rs 1.63 crore. In the affidavit in the same financial year, Amitabh Bachchan's total assets were stated to be Rs 273.74 crore. It was told in the affidavit that Jaya's bank balance is Rs 10.11 crore and Amitabh's bank balance is Rs 120.45 crore. The value of their combined movable assets is Rs 849.11 crore, while the immovable assets are worth Rs 729.77 crore.

Vehicles and jewellry

According to the election affidavit, it has been said that Jaya has jewellry worth Rs 40.97 crore and a car worth Rs 9.82 lakh. On the other hand, Amitabh has jewellry worth Rs 54.77 crore and 16 cars worth Rs 17.66 crore, which include two Mercedes and a Range Rover.

Sources of income

According to the election affidavit, their joint assets have been acquired from various sources. Jaya's sources of wealth include money earned through advertisements, her salary as an MP, and her fees as an actress. Amitabh's sources of income include interest, rent, dividends, capital gains and revenue generated from solar plants, apart from his professional fees as an actor.

Amitabh and Jaya on work front

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar-directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath. He recently concluded popular reality TV show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Also Read: Sunflower Season 2 trailer: Adah Sharma joins Sunil Grover in rollercoaster ride of comedy murder mystery