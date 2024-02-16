Salaar Hindi OTT release: Know when and where to watch Prabhas' latest actioner

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prabhas in Salaar

Prabhas' latest release Salaar made wonders at the box office. The film set the cash registers ringing in regional languages and registered success in Hindi cinemas. Despite being released alongside Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, the film managed to attract the audience to theatres. Now, given the huge demand from fans, the makers have finally unveiled when and where to watch the intense action film.

Prabhas fans were waiting for the OTT release of Salaar after the theatres. About a month later, the film was released on Netflix, but only in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. They took to social media and informed that the English dubbed version of the film had been released on OTT. Fans were disappointed that the there was no news about the Hindi version of the film.A page on social media named Salaarthesaga shared a clip of Prabhas announcing the Hindi version of the film to be released on OTT. Along with the video, the caption read, "Jab bhi Deva bulayega, Hum aayenge!" #SalaarHindi #Salaar #SalaaronHotstar. The Hindi version of Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is to begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 16.

With the announcement, fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Darling fans like". Another user said, "I was waiting for one month". "King of Indian cinemas Prabhas annayya", wrote the third user.

Salaar tells the story of a gang leader who makes a promise to a dying friend by taking on other criminal gangs. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinu Anand, Easwari Rao, Saran Shakthi, and Ramachandra Raju among others. According to a box office report by Sacnilk.com, collection in India net is Rs 406. 45 crore and worldwide box office collection is Rs 617. 75 crore.

In a recent interview with India Today, Prabhas dropped major hints about the upcoming sequel of Salaar. He said, "The story is already ready, and we are going to start very soon, aiming to deliver the film as soon as possible to the audiences. I am aware that many of my fans are eagerly waiting for its release. We will soon unveil the details of Salaar Part 2.''

