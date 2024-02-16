Not only Doordarshan's Udaan, Kavita Chaudhary was also known for THIS TV commercial | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE VIDEO Kavita Chaudhary became popular with Doordarshan's Udaan.

TV actress Kavita Chaudhary passed away on February 15 due to heart attack. She was 67. People remember her for her popular television show, Udaan which aired on Doordarshan from the year 1989 to 1991. Not only the actress was popular for her role of IPS officer Kalyani Singh on the show, she also became a household face after a TV commercial. The advertisement was for a detegent named Surf in which Kavita played Lalitaji, which became a household name and an inspiration for other homemakers who identified with her. Lalitaji became one of the most memorable characters in Indian advertising.

Watch the vintage ad here:

In the advertisement, Kavita as Lalitaji is seen bargaining with a vegetable vendor. A voice then asks her if she spend money so carefully then why does she buy Surf. She then explains the advantages of the product. The advertisement was one of the most popular ads of its time and people began recognising the actress as Lalitaji.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani begin wedding festivites with Dhol night | WATCH

Kavita Chaudhary dies at 67

The actress passed away on Thursday. Kavita Chaudhary's nephew Ajay Sayal told that she was admitted in Parvati Devi Hospital, Amritsar for the last three-four days. She breathed her last at 8:30 pm on Thursday night in the same hospital. She was ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment.

Actress Suchitra Varma took to her Instagram handle and expressed her grief on the sad news. She shared a picture of herself with the late actress and also penned down a long note, also mentioning about her first meeting.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's combined wealth REVEALED | Details inside