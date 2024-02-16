Taylor Swift donates $100, 000 to a family of victim killed in Kansas' Super Bowl parade​

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift who has captured the admiration of millions of fans through her music is once again in the headlines for all the right reasons. Taylor Swift recently donated $100,00 to the family of the victim named Lisa Lopez-Galvan who was killed in a mass shooting in a Kansas Super Bowl parade.

According to reports, a memorial page for the victim was set up on the GoFundMe page. Taylor Swift made separate two sets of $50,000 to bring the number way over its target. With this, the donations rolled up over $180, 000. Taylor Swift wrote in the Words of Support section, "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss, With love, Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently announced her 11th album on the stage of the Grammy Awards show after winning the award in the category of Best Pop Vocal Album. The latest album is called The Tortured Poet's Department, which will be released on April 19.Taylor Swift became the first person to win album of the year four times. During her acceptance speech, she expressed being 'mind blown' at the Grammy stage. "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song. For me, the award is the work," said Swift.

Taylor Swift has so far made albums which has garnered so much love and blessings. Her albums include Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Evermore, Folklore, and Midnights.

Being one of the world's best-selling musicians, Taylor Swift has bagged several accolades including 14 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, 40 American Music Awards, 40 Billboard Music Awards and 23 MTV Video Music Awards. She has also been named as Globa Recording Artist of the Year and the most-streamed woman on Spotify, Apple Music.

