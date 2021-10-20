Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ARYANKHAN Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Will SRK's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt & other accused get bail today?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and other accused were arrested after NCB raided an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court will hear the bail plea of all the accused who are currently lodged in Arthur Road jail following his alleged involvement in illegal drugs today. The matter will be presented before Additional Session Judge VV Patil of special NDPS court. The case will be heard in courtroom number 44, Mumbai city civil and sessions court. Not just the fans of SRK but also his industry countertaprts are hoping that Arayn gets bail soon and even sharing supportive posts on social media.

Stay updated with the case by reading the LIVE updates here: