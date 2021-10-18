Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB witness Kiran Gosavi booked for fraud

A case has been registered against Kiran Gosavi, the man who was seen clicking a selfie with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter. As per the police, the case has been registered at Kelwa Police station in Palghar. He had duped lakhs of rupees from people on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.

Kiran Gosavi had posted a job advertisement in Malaysia on Facebook, after reading the advertisement two youths named Utkarsh Tare and Adarsh ​​Kini of Edwan village in Palghar district contacted Kiran Gosavi at his Navi Mumbai office.

Gosavi took 1 lakh 65 thousand rupees from both of them in the name of giving a job in a big hotel in Kuala Lumpur, this money was transferred online. After this, in December 2018, both of them reached Kochi airport to go to Kuala Lumpur, there they came to know that their tickets and visa are fake, after this both of them tried to contact Kiran Gosavi but Gosavi did not take their calls and they both then came to Palghar and lodged a complaint at the Kelwa police station.

Kiran Gosavi's assistant Sherbano Qureshi arrested

Pune City Police on Monday arrested accused Kiran Gosavi's assistant Sherbano Qureshi in connection with a job fraud case. In 2018, a person named Chinmoy Deshmukh from Pune had accused Kiran Gosavi and Sherbano of cheating. Kiran Gosavi and Sherbano Qureshi had taken Rs 3 lakh from Chinmoy in the name of giving a job in Malaysia.

In 2018, a case was registered against Kiran and Sherbano at Faraaskhana Police Station in Pune. In this case, Pune Police has arrested Sherbano Qureshi. Kiran Gosavi is currently absconding.

-inputs Rajeev