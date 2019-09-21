The Sky Is Pink song Dil Hi Toh Hai: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s chemistry is scintillating

Image Source : YOUTUBE Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s chemistry is scintillating in Dil Hi Toh hai

Fans have been waiting for desi girl Priyanka Chopra to recreate her magic on the big screen with her comeback film The Sky Is Pink. On Saturday, the makers of the film released the first song Dil Hi Toh Hai featuring PeeCee with Farhan Akhtar and gave fans a new love anthem. The song is sung by Arijit Singh & Antara Mitra and composed by Pritam. Gulzar has given lyrics to this beautiful track.

In the song, Farhan Khatar and Priyanka Chopra’s chemistry is vibrating. The starts with their cute love story and then shows how they progressed in their relationship and what all went wrong. The actors shared the song with their fans on social media. PeeCee wrote, “Passion or desire .. all is fair in love.. because #dilhitohhai,” while Farhan introduced the song saying, “Every love story needs a song. After all #DilHiTohHai out now”

The Sky Is Pink song Dil Hi Toh Hai:

Priyanka Chopra has returned to Mumbai on Friday to promote her film The Sky Is Pink. This will be er comeback in Bollywood. The actress is not just featuring in the film but has also produced it. In an interview earlier, PeeCee said that The Sky Is Pink is very special and close to her heart as it is the first film that she is acting in and producing at the same time.

However, she credited director Shonali Bose for making such a beautiful film. In a long post, PeeCee wrote, “@shonalibose_ you are the true star of this film! #RonnieScrewvala #SiddharthRoyKapur, as always, it’s been amazing collaborating with you. We’ve done some great films together and this one definitely is up there with the rest of them for me.”

The Sky is Pink will hit the theaters on October 11. It also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

The Sky Is Pink - Official Trailer

Priyanka Chopra's to-do list includes having a baby and house in LA

Priyanka Chopra’s sultry appearance in ruby red lace dress at Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed Party

Priyanka Chopra slays in black and white thigh-high slit outfit in New York- Pics inside

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page