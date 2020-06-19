Friday, June 19, 2020
     
Singer AL Raghavan dies at 87 in Chennai

Legendary playback singer AL Raghavan, known for his creativity and vibrant style of music, passed away at the age of 87 on June 19 in Chennai.

New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2020 15:29 IST
Popular singer-actor AL Raghavan took his last breath on June 19 after suffering from a massive heart attack. Aged 87, he was known for songs like Andru Oomai Pennallo, Engirindhalum Vaazhga, among others. As per the reports, the veteran singer was taken to Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai where he passed away at around 7.30 am. The man who began his music career in 1947 is now survived by his wife MN Rajam. As per India Today, the mortal remains of the singer will be taken to his residence in Royapettah. Further details are awaited.

AL Raghavan began his career as a drama actor. His entry however in the film industry as a singer took place in the year 1947 with Krishna Vijayam. He rose to fame through the sad song Engirundhalum Vaazhga, from the film Nenjirikkum Varai. Raghavan has hundreds of songs from the Tamil film industry written under his name.

Talking about his last music, it was Nalla Ketuka Paadam for Aadama Jeichomada that released in the year 2014 and was composed by Sean Roldan. Apart from singing, he was even worked in various daily soaps such as Alaigal and Ahalya that ran on Sun television channel.

His death came as a shock to the fans who were still not over with the grief of acclaimed Mollywood director and writer Sachy's demise due to cardiac arrest. Have a look at how people sent in their prayers on Twitter:

