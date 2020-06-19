Image Source : TWITTER/CINECRICKETAINMENT Singer AL Raghavan dies at 87 in Chennai

Popular singer-actor AL Raghavan took his last breath on June 19 after suffering from a massive heart attack. Aged 87, he was known for songs like Andru Oomai Pennallo, Engirindhalum Vaazhga, among others. As per the reports, the veteran singer was taken to Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai where he passed away at around 7.30 am. The man who began his music career in 1947 is now survived by his wife MN Rajam. As per India Today, the mortal remains of the singer will be taken to his residence in Royapettah. Further details are awaited.

AL Raghavan began his career as a drama actor. His entry however in the film industry as a singer took place in the year 1947 with Krishna Vijayam. He rose to fame through the sad song Engirundhalum Vaazhga, from the film Nenjirikkum Varai. Raghavan has hundreds of songs from the Tamil film industry written under his name.

Talking about his last music, it was Nalla Ketuka Paadam for Aadama Jeichomada that released in the year 2014 and was composed by Sean Roldan. Apart from singing, he was even worked in various daily soaps such as Alaigal and Ahalya that ran on Sun television channel.

His death came as a shock to the fans who were still not over with the grief of acclaimed Mollywood director and writer Sachy's demise due to cardiac arrest. Have a look at how people sent in their prayers on Twitter:

Just heard legendary singer AL Raghavan is no more...



Engirundhaalum Vaazhga saar...



Paathu poyittu vaanga... #ALRaghavan pic.twitter.com/gJXwzkvvLZ — Avinash Ramachandran (@TheHatmanTweets) June 19, 2020

Sad news legendary actor #MNRajam’s husband #ALRaghavan passed away today morning 7.30. massive heart attack. He died at Ramachandra hospital. #RIP!! pic.twitter.com/b75J5eYD7E — Diamond Babu (@idiamondbabu) June 19, 2020

AL Raghavan had his own track in the times of TMS and PBS who often sang for the male trinity, but still there were enough opportunities to sing; here in Annai TMS sings for Chandrababu, see for whom AL Raghavan is singinghttps://t.co/uIb9ByWFwh — Ani Ane Nenu (@circusthuppaki) June 19, 2020

it's a 8 minute absolute riot of a song, where TMS gets to parody his own songs and AL Raghavan sings for the voice he will be most associated with: Nagesh — Ani Ane Nenu (@circusthuppaki) June 19, 2020

But AL Raghavan was not only called for the fun comedic numbers, here here singing a true blue slow love song Inbamana Iravuidhuve for ANR https://t.co/uLlrXlCLXK — Ani Ane Nenu (@circusthuppaki) June 19, 2020

Legendary singer and actor A.L.Raghavan passed away this morning in a private hospital in Chennai !!! #RIP #alraghavan #Singer #Kollywood — OTT UPDATE'S !! (@OTTraghavan) June 19, 2020

Engirunthalum vazhka song Fame Play back Singer A.L. Ragavan passed away today. U maybe go to another world but ur memories and songs always with us. Rest in peace Thaththa 😭 #ALRaghavan pic.twitter.com/5HhMlouSjb — Anitha Gayathri (@anithagayathry) June 19, 2020

Legendary actor M N Rajam 's Husband Great Singer #ALRaghavan passed away this morning at Ramachandra hospital Chennai #MNRajam pic.twitter.com/FkxSmwjdEG — Priya Gurunathan (@priyaGurunathan) June 19, 2020

Rest in peace the Great Singer #ALRaghavan husband to Actress #MNRajam

How can we forget his songs Engirundhaalum Vaazhka , Oomai Pennallo ingu Pesum Kannallo etc; pic.twitter.com/BU7veWhTPS — C.K.Ajay kumar, PRO (@ajay_64403) June 19, 2020

Veteran playback singer AL Raghavan passed away this morning. He gave us Andru Oomai Pennallo, Engirindhalum Vaazhga & much more. But here is my most favourite since my school days. He rendered it with such style & grace (Anbae Vaa). Ahead of its time then. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/t8xr8HUYwA — bharathnt (@bharath1) June 19, 2020

