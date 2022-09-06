Harrdy Sandhu’s top 6 chartbuster tracks that will definitely make your feet tap

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MIAANSAYS Harrdy Sandhu’s top 6 HIT tracks

Harrdy Sandhu is celebrating his 36th birthday today. The singer is famous for creating amazing soundtracks which leave fans with an emotional high or get their feet tapping to the groovy beats. To date, the singer has given several hits songs that have gone instantly viral on their release day and are then remade in Bollywood films as well. From ‘Backbone’ to ‘Naah’, let’s check the list of his top 6 songs.

1. Titliaan

One of the most famous songs of 2020 was ‘Titliaan’ sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Afsana Khan. The melodious song makes anyone fall in love. Don’t forget to check it out.

2. Kya Baat Hai

You can groove with your friends on Harrdy’s ‘Kya Baat Hai’ song, which has amazing beats and lovely lyrics. You can add this to your party song list.

3. Naah

Another party song to tap your feet on is ‘Naah’. Along with fabulous lyrics and beats, the video of the song is also great featuring Nora Fatehi and Harrdy Sandhu.

4. Joker

Harrdy does not only sings party songs. His song ‘Jokar’ hits very differently when someone is very emotional and wants to listen to soft music.

5. Backbone

Backbone is a mind-blowing creation in itself. From its lyrics, and singing to the video, everything is perfect about this song. You will never get bored with this song even if you listen to it on loop.

6. Soch

Another masterpiece that hits all the right chords is Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Soch.’ The song became massively popular among the people, and it was later remade in Akshay Kumar’s 2016 film ‘Airlift.’

