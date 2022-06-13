BTS Anniversary Special: Scenes from 'Yet To Come' that were taken from old songs of K-pop band

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE BTS scenes from 'Yet To Come' that were taken from old songs of K-pop band

BTS Anniversary Special: K-pop band BTS celebrates its anniversary on June 13. Some lovingly call it BTS Day while others like to see this as ARMY Day. On this day, the band made their debut with No More Dream and now 9 years later, they took fans on a nostalgic trip by releasing their anthology album Proof. In the album's lead single Yet To Come, the Korean band made sure to give their ardent fans a treat like no other. In the music video, they made several references to their previous songs like Spring Day, Just One Day and Blood, Sweat and Tears among others. Here are the most prominent scenes from ‘Yet To Come: (The Most Beautiful Moment of Life)’ that were borrowed from BTS' old songs:

The Most Beautiful Moment of Life prologue and Butterfly & Run: In the music video of Yet to Come, BTS on several occasions referred to their 2015 era, popularly known as the HYYH era. While Jungkook’s eye hole pose is taken from the song ‘Butterfly’ RM rapping in front of the mini truck is a reference to ‘Run’ video.

Also Read | BTS 9th Anniversary: Here's how RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga & Jin are celebrating

Image Source : YOUTUBE Scenes from 'Yet To Come' that were taken from old songs of K-pop band

Image Source : YOUTUBE BTS scenes from 'Yet To Come' that were taken from old songs of K-pop band

Yet to Come and Spring Day: BTS' 2017 Spring Day was based on the horrific 2016 ‘Seoul Ferry Tragedy’. In BTS' latest music video ‘Yet To Come’ the septet RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga & Jin make several references to it. Like V standing in front of You Never Walk Alone’ carousel, Jimin wearing his lining t-shirt and looking at a pair of shoes and the train among others have been borrowed from this previous video. It also has scenes of Hobi sitting on the train.

Also Read | BTS’ Yet To Come video out: Proof lead single makes ARMY nostalgic, watch new K-pop song here

Image Source : YOUTUBE BTS scenes from 'Yet To Come' that were taken from old songs of K-pop band

Image Source : YOUTUBE BTS scenes from 'Yet To Come' that were taken from old songs of K-pop band

Image Source : YOUTUBE BTS scenes from 'Yet To Come' that were taken from old songs of K-pop band

Image Source : YOUTUBE BTS scenes from 'Yet To Come' that were taken from old songs of K-pop band

Image Source : YOUTUBE BTS scenes from 'Yet To Come' that were taken from old songs of K-pop band

Blood, Sweat and Tears and Yet to Come: From the 2016 album, Wings, the band borrowed a scene where Jin's eyes were closed by V from the back. However, for the new song from Proof, the scene from Blood, Sweat and Tears was reversed.

Image Source : YOUTUBE BTS scenes from 'Yet To Come' that were taken from old songs of K-pop band

Just One Day and Yet to Come: The romantic track, Just One Day struck a chord with ARMY like no other song. That scene in Yet To Come where the septet is seen sitting on chairs in a desert is a reference to this song. The BTS members are seen sitting in the same position as they were in Just One Day.

Image Source : YOUTUBE BTS scenes from 'Yet To Come' that were taken from old songs of K-pop band

No More Dream and Yet To Come: BTS made their debut in 2013 with No More Dream. The big yellow bus that we see in their latest track is a scene from BTS' first song.

Also Read | 10 best BTS songs you should definitely listen to apart from Butter, Dynamite

Image Source : YOUTUBE BTS scenes from 'Yet To Come' that were taken from old songs of K-pop band

Meanwhile, K-pop supergroup BTS' new album "Proof" sold over 2 million copies on the first day of its release. The anthology album had sold a total of 2.15 million copies as of 11 p.m. Friday, just 10 hours after it became available in the market, according to Hanteo Chart, a South Korean music chart, news agency Yonhap reported. It was the second time that the boy band's album sales surpassed 2 million on the first day, after its fourth album, "Map of the Soul: 7," in 2020.

Its title song, "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," instantly topped real-time charts of major online music services, and its music video posted on YouTube had garnered nearly 50 million views.