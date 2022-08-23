KK Birth Anniversary: Emotional fans pay tribute to iconic singer; his best songs flood social media

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRATYUSHABHOWM3 KK Birth Anniversary

KK Birth Anniversary: Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK would have been 54 today. The legendary singer, who passed away on May 31 this year, was gifted with a boisterous yet mellifluous voice that will be remembered by his fans for many decades to come. An auditory treat for his listeners, the versatile musician was an integral part of most '90s kids' lives as his music helped many of them get through several facets of life, be it heartbreaks or the simple daily hustles. His melodious voice and penchant for love songs touched a chord with people, making him stand tall among all the talented singers of Bollywood.

KK made his debut with ‘Chod Aaye Hum' in Gulzar's classic ‘Machis' in 1996 and his made his way to the top with his versatile songs. Over the span of his almost 3-decade-long career KK sang more than 500 songs in Hindi and more than 200 songs in Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam languages. He had also received various honours including two Screen Awards for Best Playback Singer- Male (Non-Film Music) and many more. On the occasion of his birth anniversary today, his emotional fans paid tribute to the iconic singer and flooded social media with his melodious songs.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, singer KK passed away on May 31 at the age of 53, hours after his performance at an event in Kolkata. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. His last rites were performed today at Mumbai's Versova Hindu crematorium in the presence of family members and close friends from the music fraternity. ALSO READ: Pakistani singer Wahab Bugti homeless after Balochistan floods, users ask Coke studio to help

Read More Trending News