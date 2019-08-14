Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dream Girl first song 'Radhe Radhe' makes Ayushmann Khurrana steal the show

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's upcoming movie Dream Girl is much in the news as Ayushmann Khurrana was seen wearing a saree at the trailer launch. The first song Radhe Radhe is out and we can't stop humming and dancing to its beats. The song is peppy, loaded with colours and sets a full-on nautanki mood. Ayushmann Khurrana is seen dancing in the purest form and his facial expressions will win your heart. In comparison to Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat seems a little dull and seems as if she is trying too hard to match with the actor. The song has been crooned by Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh featuring Amit Gupta and has been picturised on Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha.

Listen to Radhe Radhe song

Ayushmann Khurrana is seen dressed up as Lord Krishna at the beginning of the song. Dream Girl is the comedy-drama movie which is set to hit the theatres on September 13, 2019. The movie is directed by Raaj Shandilya and is Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Aashish Singh.

In an interview recently, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "I had to deliver 25 per cent of my dialogues in a woman's voice. Since I come from a radio background, it's easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively."

Dream Girl official trailer

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan surprises National Film Awards winners Ayushmann Khurrana & Vicky Kaushal with heartfelt notes

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News