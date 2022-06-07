Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali title to be changed back to Bhaijaan?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan

Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been making headlines for a long time now. After film's cast, the latest development is with respect to its title. Reportedly, Salman is planning to change the title of the film from 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' to its original one, 'Bhaijaan'.

While there has been no official announcement regarding the same, reports claimed that Salman Khan is keen on changing KEKD's title. The film which holds a cross-cultural love story at its heart, will also offer a healthy dose of comedy, romance and action. It will be helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films.

Earlier in May, Salman also made changes to the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali when Aayush Sharma walked out of the movie. It was reported that he left after a creative difference with director Farhad Samji. Sharma has now been replaced with Jassie Gill. Soon after, Zaheer Iqbal too left the project and was then replaced by Siddharth Nigam.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill will make her grand debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It is believed due to his fondness towards Shehnaaz, he approached her to be a part of the movie and even allowed her to charge any amount she wants. As reports suggest, Shehnaaz might have been offered an incredible fee by Salman. It is also speculated that Raghav Juyal had joined the cast of the movie. Meanwhile, the film also stars Pooja Hegde.

Some time back, Salman Khan had also dropped the first look from the film. Although, he hasn't specified the name of the film, it appears to be from his next, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' where he co-stars along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, "Shooting commences for my new film". The picture shows him holding a steel rod that hides his face. Holding the rod with his turquoise bracelet clad hand, Salman looks seeped in his action spirit as he sports long hair and a pair of black sunglasses.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is currently eyeing a year-end release on December 30, 2022.