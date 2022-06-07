World's smallest singer Abdu Roziq croons Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh for Salman Khan, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABDU_ROZIK Salman Khan was in Abu Dhabi when he met Abdu Rozik, world's smallest singer

The world's smallest singer, Abdu Rozik spent time with Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff and singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on the sidelines of the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi that concluded recently.

In a video, Salman is seen going down on his knees to hug Rozik after he sings the popular Hindi song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with the Bollywood star standing by him. The heartwarming gesture of Rozik for Salman seemed to win him over completely.

Rozik shared the clip on Instagram writing, "Jab @beingsalmankhan ko deka to esa laga jese apna koyee (sic)."

In other moments shared on Instagram by Rozik, he spends time with Toger Shroff and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Hailing from Tajikistan, Abdu Rozik shot to fame owing to his unique talent of singing Tajik rap songs. His YouTUbe channel is very popular among his fans. He is 18 years old. His moments with celebs around the world are viral on social media.

Rozik will be in India from June 8 and will be visiting Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi for performances.

Meanwhile, Salman, Tiger and Honey Singh were in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards ceremony. While Salman was one of the hosts at the star-studded event, Tiger and Honey Singh performed for the fans in Yas Island.