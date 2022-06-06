IIFA 2022: Salman Khan chokes recalling struggling days; Narrates how Suniel Shetty bought him shirt

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BOINCOME Salman Khan

At IIFA 2022, Salman Khan chokes couldn't hold his tears back as he recalled his struggling days. at the star-studded awarded function, the Bollywood superstar shared how there was a time when he couldn't afford a shirt he liked. It happened when during the show, host Maniesh Paul asked Salman to talk about the most emotional moment of his life. Being a sport, Salman got from his seat and went up to the stage sharing about days from his past.

He started by thanking Boney Kapoor for a comeback with Wanted. Hugging the filmmaker at the event, Salman shared, "Boney ji has helped me throughout my life. When my career hit a rough patch, Boney Kapoor gave me a film called Wanted. After that, he gave another film No Entry which marked the comeback of Anil Kapoor."

Continuing further, he recalled a time when his finances were not strong and how he couldn't afford the clothes and shoes of his choice. The one who came to his help was Suniel Shetty. Not able to hold back his tears, the actor moved to Suniel's son Ahan Shetty, hugged him and said, "When I didn’t have any money, actor Suniel Shetty had a shop called Mischief and I was eyeing a pair of stone wash jeans, boots, and a purse. I knew I couldn’t afford it because I didn’t have money. But Anna saw my eyes and decided to gift me what I yearned."

Watch the videos here:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan on Sunday received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them, following which an FIR was registered by Mumbai Police, an official said. On early Sunday morning, Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand, which is his routine, after a morning walk when an unidentified man handed him a letter which mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman, the official said.

Also Read | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi planned to kill Salman Khan while actor was shooting for 'Ready' | Details

Also Read | Salman Khan's security beefed up by Maharashtra Home Ministry after death threat to him, father

Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.