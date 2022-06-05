IIFA Awards 2022 Best Moments: Salman gives shout out to SRK, Vicky dedicates Best Actor trophy to Irrfan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ IIFA Bollywood celebrities at IIFA Awards 2022

The IIFA Awards 2022 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi was filled with fun and joyful moments. The event night wrapped up with starry performances from Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi among others. Whereas, Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon stole all the attention as they took home the Best Actor trophies for Sardar Udhan and Mimi respectively. As one of the biggest Bollywood awards night came to a conclusion, we take a look at the moments that stole our hearts at IIFA Awards.

Read: IIFA Awards: Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal are Best Actors, Shershaah is Best Film | Winners List

Salman Khan gives shout out to Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan said, referring to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film line-up, "Humara Pathaan, humara Jawan tayar hai" (Our 'Pathaan', our 'Jawan' is ready).

Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai shake a leg with Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek's performance at IIFA was made special when Aishwarya Rai and the couple's daughter Aaradhya joined the Dasvi actor for an impromptu dance while being seated in the audience.

Read: IIFA 2022: Ananya Panday sizzles in blue while Sara oozes oomph, celebs galore at green carpet

Vicky Kaushal mentions Irrfan after winning trophy

In his acceptance speech for the Best Actor trophy for Sardar Udham, Vicky thanked his family, actor wife Katrina Kaif, director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri. He also dedicated his first ever best actor win to late Irrfan Khan, who was the original choice for the part. "This is my first best actor award, and I want to dedicate it to an actor whom I've admired and respected all my life, we lost him too soon— the original choice to play Sardar Udham, late dear Irrfan sahab," Vicky said from IIFA stage.

Yo Yo Honey Singh touches AR Rahman's feet

Punjabi rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh touched the feet of music maestro AR Rahman while the latter sat in the audience as he performed during the IIFA Awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

Shahid Kapoor's tribute to King of Disco Bappi Lahiri

The event came to a close with a special tribute to music composer singer Bappi Lahiri by Shahid Kapoor. He danced on Lahiri's chartbusters like Yaad aa raha hai tera pyaar, Tamma Tamma, Raat Baaki and I am a disco dancer.

(With PTI inputs)