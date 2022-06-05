IIFA Awards 2022: Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal are Best Actors, Shershaah declared Best Film | Winners List

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IIFA IIFA Awards 2022 came to a conclusion in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Highlights Shershaah was declared the Best Film and Vishnu Varadhan the Best Director

Kriti Sanon was given the Best Actor Female trophy by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Mimi

Sharvari Wagh and Ahan Shetty were Best Debutantes at IIFA Awards 2022

The IIFA Awards 2022 came to a conclusion in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The winners took home the coveted trophy in various categories amid Bollywood stars putting up rocking performances and setting the stage on fire. While Vicky Kaushal won Best Actor for Sardar Udham, Kriti Sanon won Best Actress for her portrayal in Mimi. Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, won the award for the Best Film and Vishnu Vardhan won the Best Director trophy for making the biopic on the Indian war hero.

Below is the complete list of winners at the recently concluded IIFA Awards 2022.

