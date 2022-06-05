IIFA Awards 2022: Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal are Best Actors, Shershaah declared Best Film | Winners List

Highlights
- Shershaah was declared the Best Film and Vishnu Varadhan the Best Director
- Kriti Sanon was given the Best Actor Female trophy by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Mimi
- Sharvari Wagh and Ahan Shetty were Best Debutantes at IIFA Awards 2022
The IIFA Awards 2022 came to a conclusion in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The winners took home the coveted trophy in various categories amid Bollywood stars putting up rocking performances and setting the stage on fire. While Vicky Kaushal won Best Actor for Sardar Udham, Kriti Sanon won Best Actress for her portrayal in Mimi. Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, won the award for the Best Film and Vishnu Vardhan won the Best Director trophy for making the biopic on the Indian war hero.
Below is the complete list of winners at the recently concluded IIFA Awards 2022.
- Playback Singer Male: Jubin Nautiyal for "Raataan Lambiyan”
- Playback Singer Female: Asees Kaur for “Raataan Lambiyan”
- Best Lyrics: Kausar Munir for song "Lehra Do" in 83 movie
- Music Direction: AR Rahman and Shershaah composers Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani
- Best Debut Male: Ahan Shetty for Tadap
- Best Debut Female: Sharvari Wagh for Bunty Aur Babli 2
- Best Story Original: Anurag Basu for Ludo
- Best Story Adapted: 83
- Best Performance in a Supporting Role Male: Pankaj Tripathi for Ludo
- Best Performance in a Supporting Role Female: Sai Tamhankar for Mimi
- Leading Role Male: Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham
- Leading Role Female: Kriti Sanon for Mimi
- Best Direction: Vishnu Varadhan for Shershaah
- Best Picture: Shershaah