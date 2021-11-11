Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER No honeymoon break for Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif post December wedding?

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly getting married in December. It been quite a while now that their wedding rumours have been doing the rounds in the Bollywood galore. Although there's no confirmation from the couple, the latest update says while the wedding is slated to happen in early December, barring the ceremony days, there will be no elaborate break from work for either. For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina's wedding preparations are in full swing and the wedding festivities will begin from December 1 and continue till December 7.

According to ETimes, "Both Vicky and Katrina are committed to completing their films on time so there won’t be a honeymoon right after. Katrina will be back on her film set after the wedding. She has Tiger 3 (with Salman Khan) in the making and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi. Shoot of both is likely to resume in December soon after the wedding." Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to tie the knot by December?

Apart from this, there has been a lot of speculation on their wedding wardrobe and venue. Reportedly, the wedding location for the same would be the beautiful 14th-century Six Senses Fort Barwara. Located thirty minutes from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, the location is perfect for winter weddings. The reports further state that the couple has decided to wear Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s creations for their big day. Katrina Kaif chose December wedding in Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal for THIS reason

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal, will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled "Sam Bahadur". The actor will also be seen in the comedy-drama "Mr Lele". Whereas, Katrina recently returned to Mumbai after filming action sequences for her upcoming spy thriller 'Tiger 3'. She also has Sooryavanshi in her kitty.

