Katrina Kaif chose December wedding in Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal for THIS reason

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly getting married in December and the internet is abuzz with various details about the big day. One among those is their wedding location which would be the beautiful 14th-century Six Senses Fort Barwara. Located thirty minutes from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, the location is perfect for winter weddings. A lot is being said about the rumoured couple tying the knot but nothing has been confirmed by them yet. A latest report states that the two of them have two dates for the wedding in mind in December 2021 and May 2022. However, it was Katrina's decision to have a wedding in December for a particular reason. Read to know why!

As per Bollywoodlife.com, Vicky wanted to have a wedding in May next year since it would give him more time to complete his professional commitments. Not just him but even Katrina would have completed her Tiger 3 shooting in the meantime. However, the actress was keen on getting hitched in the month of December only.

The report read, "She (Katrina Kaif) knew all along what kind of wedding she wants. Right from what she would wear to the look she wants to channel to the kind of venue – she had it all chalked out. So when it was Rajasthan, it definitely couldn’t be in May since that’s when the state experiences a heat wave."

Further, it said, "Katrina wanted “an outdoorish wedding with various rituals set throughout the day, sunset, and night. So a December wedding, with the perfect winter chill in Rajasthan was obviously what her heart chose."

Meanwhile, the latest buzz states that the two held an intimate roka at director Kabir Khan's house on the occasion of Diwali which was attended by their family. As of now, they haven't made any calls to any of their industry friends to reveal the wedding dates.

When they will do the same is still a mystery but whenever it will happen, their fans will be left with tears of excitement!