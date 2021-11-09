Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AM_PULKIT Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding takes over the internet hilariously, netizens start meme fest

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly getting married by the end of this year. Although both the actors have been denying the rumours, fans have started to believe that the couple is getting hitched since the reports of their secret 'Roka ceremony during Diwali have surfaced on the internet. The pre-wedding ceremony took place at the home of filmmaker Kabir Khan whom Katrina considers her brother. They two have been trying their best to keep their hush-hush affair a secret from everyone. But nothing gets hidden from the eye of their 'Vickat' fans. While many are still waiting for an official confirmation about the same, the meme fest has already begun.

Netizens have been ruling Twitter and Instagram with funny posts, sharing Vicky Kaushal's childhood picture and claiming that no one ever thought that this cute kid will someday take away Katrina Kaif. Take a look:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's dating rumours started doing rounds soon after their cute moment on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. On the show, when Karan revealed that Katrina Kaif wants to work with Vicky and that they would look good together, the 'Uri' actor pretended to faint.

From spending time together to getting clicked by the paps during various public events, the lovebirds have been doing it all. Indeed, Vicky and Katrina's wedding will be one of the most eventful days for their fans. Although there's no confirmation from the couple, the latest update states the couple is all set to get married in December. Their wedding preparations are in full swing and the wedding festivities will begin from December 1 and continue till December 7.