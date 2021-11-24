Like Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to have 'no mobile' policy for guests at wedding?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@UAENA_VIP Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding to have Priyanka-Nick's style 'no mobile' policy for guests?

Highlights Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding had a no-phone policy. The couple got married in Italy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to tie the knot next month

Vicky and Katrina have never affirmed their relationship officially

After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's dreamy wedding, the Bollywood galore is abuzz with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. The rumours afloat that the couple is going to have a winter wedding. The duo will tie the knot on December, 07. A lot is being said about their wedding location which would be the beautiful 14th-century Six Senses Fort Barwara. Located thirty minutes from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, the location is perfect for winter weddings. Now the latest reports state that they have opted for a 'no mobile phones' policy for all the guests who will be invited to their wedding in order to ensure safety and security. They also want to keep their wedding an intimate affair and would like to avoid any leakage of photos.

According to the India Today report, the couple will be imposing a mobile ban on the guests at the wedding. A source told the web portal that they want to ensure that no pictures or videos from the wedding should get leaked online. The report further stated that the couple has appointed a team to ensure privacy and security.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had opted for the same trend to ensure security at their wedding at Laki Como, Italy.

Reportedly, the wedding festivities of Katrina and Vicky will begin from December 7 and will take place till 12th and will be a private affair. The two of them have decided to wear ensembles designed by celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi for their winter wedding. A list of celebs who reportedly will be attending the marriage and the ones who won't be marking their presence in the wedding has also been leaked online. The celebs who will be attending the ceremonies include the names Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

On the other hand, there's a list of stars online who apparently won't be there on their D-day. It includes names of-- Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan.

There has been a lot of buzzes that their secret Roka ceremony took place on Diwali at Kabir Khan's place. The formal invitations have still not been sent but both Vicky and Katrina are expected to announce the good news really soon.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan laughs when pap asks Vicky Kaushal about his marriage plans; actor says 'ghar aao btata hun'

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled "Sam Bahadur". The actor will also be seen in the comedy-drama "Mr Lele". Whereas, Katrina recently returned to Mumbai after filming action sequences for her upcoming spy thriller 'Tiger 3'. She was last seen in Sooryavanshi.

Also read: Katrina Kaif chose December wedding in Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal for THIS reason