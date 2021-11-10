Sara Ali Khan laughs when pap asks Vicky Kaushal about his marriage plans; actor says 'ghar aao btata hun'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHANSLAYS Sara Ali laughs when pap asks Vicky about his marriage plans; actor says ghar aao btata hun'

Vicky Kaushal's wedding with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has become the hottest topic of discussion in the entertainment galore. From their wedding dates to the venue and even their designer, fans are too keen in knowing everything about their D-day. Recently, Vicky Kaushal was snapped with actress Sara Ali Khan outside a dancing studio when one of the paparazzi questioned Vicky about his marriage plans. Sara gave heartiest laugh after hearing this. Reacting to the paparazzo, Vicky even joked, 'Ghar par aao btata hun.'

Take a look:

As per media reports, Vicky and Katrina's wedding rituals have begun and the couple has had their Roka ceremony on Diwali eve at filmmaker's Kabir Khan's house which was attended by their family. Katrina is reported to have been joined by her mother Suzanne Turquoette and sister Isabelle Kaif, Vicky's side was completed by his mother Veena Kaushal, his father, the renowned action director Sham Kaushal, and the actor's brother Sunny. As of now, they haven't made any calls to any of their industry friends to reveal the wedding dates.

As the internet is abuzz with various details about the big day. One among those is their wedding location. Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina have locked Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur as their wedding destination.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif finally say 'we do' at Diwali-day 'roka' ceremony

On the professional front, Katrina is currently basking in the success of Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi' in which she is seen opposite Akshay Kumar. The film also feature Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn and released in theatres on November 5. While Vicky, will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur.'

Also read: Amid Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours, Akshay Kumar says she's ready for 'Shaadi'