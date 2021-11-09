Amid Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours, Akshay Kumar says she's ready for 'Shaadi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

If you haven't been living under the rock by now you must have come across reports claiming that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be marrying soon. Reportedly the wedding rituals have begun and the couple has had their Roka ceremony on Diwali eve. However, neither Vicky nor Katrina have spoken about it. As these reports and rumours continue doing rounds on the Internet, actor Akshay Kumar who was recently seen promoting his film Sooryavanshi with Katrina said she's ready for 'shaadi'.

Akshay and Katrina appeared together on The Kapil Sharma Show. During the show, host Kapil Sharma decided to have a fun game with the celebrities and asked the actress to name some basic kitchen utensils. As Katrina aced the challenge, Akshay looks at Kapil and says the actress is ready. When Kapil asks for what, Akshay responds saying wedding. As soon as Akshay says 'Shaadi', both the actor and the host burst into laughter. Watch the video here:

The rumours of Vicky Kaushal dating Katrina Kaif have been doing the rounds for quite some time. IANS reports that the two had a very private 'roka' ceremony during Diwali. It took place at the home of filmmaker Kabir Khan. Katrina considers Kabir to be like her brother, which may be the reason why she chose to have the ceremony at his place in a close-knit affair that did not extend beyond immediate members of the two families.

Katrina is reported to have been joined by her mother Suzanne Turquoette and sister Isabelle Kaif, Vicky's side was completed by his mother Veena Kaushal, his father, the renowned action director Sham Kaushal, and the actor's brother Sunny. The big buzz now is that the actors will tie the knot in Rajasthan later this December, but they haven't sent out any invites, nor made any phone calls to friends.

On the work front, Katrina will resume shooting for 'Tiger 3' and Vicky will start working on the Sam Maneckshaw biopic 'Sam Bahadur'.