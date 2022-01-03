Spider-Man No Way Home rules Indian Box Office, Tom Holland starrer becomes biggest film of 2021

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Spider-Man No Way Home

There is no doubt that Spider-Man's success has given a huge lift to the box-office recovery, and given new life to the cinemas across all parts of India. The film has gone out to break multiple records including the record for the highest-grossing film worldwide and in India post the pandemic. Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, having garnered 260 Cr GBOC and 202 Cr NBOC has become the 3rd biggest film of all time for Hollywood in India within just 18 days of its release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed an estimated $52.7 million over the weekend in the US. Its three-week total Worldwide stands at $1.37 billion, with China and Japan yet to release the film.

Week 1 collection:

148.07 Cr NBOC

189.69 Cr GBOC

Week 2 collection:

41.60 Cr NBOC

53.66 Cr GBOC

Week 3:

Friday – 3.00 Cr NBOC

3.84 Cr GBOC

Saturday – 4.92 Cr NBOC

6.35 Cr GBOC

Sunday – 4.75 Cr NBOC

6.13 Cr GBOC

Overall Total:

202.34 Cr NBOC

259.67 Cr GBOC

The film's runaway success is welcome news to the exhibition industry, which is still struggling to come back after Covid upended the theatrical landscape. Omicron, the highly contagious variant may prove to be another setback for the business, but it hasn't diminished interest in Spidey's adventures in the meta-verse.

Directed by Jon Watts, 'No Way Home' picks up after Peter Parker's superhero identity is revealed to the everyone, sending his world as well as those of his girlfriend MJ's (Zendaya), Aunt May's (Marisa Tomei) and best friend Ned's (Jacob Batalon) into spin.

In an attempt to return to normalcy, Parker confides in Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks the Sorcerer Supreme to cast a spell making the world forget that he is Spider-Man. The incantation goes awry, unleashing a multiverse of villains from the universes of other Spider-Men, including Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Otto Octavius.