Robert Downey Jr. mourns father Robert Downey Sr's demise: 'A true maverick filmmaker'

Robert Downey Jr. mourns father Robert Downey Sr's demise

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.'s father and filmmaker, Robert Downey Sr. has passed away. He was 85. Releasing a public statement following the death of his father, Downey Jr. took to his Instagram and shared the news with the world. He informed that his father died late Tuesday in his sleep at home in New York. He was battling Parkinson's disease for more than five years.

Calling his dad, 'a true maverick filmmaker,' RDJ wrote, "RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout.."

He added that according to his stepmother's calculations, she and his father were happily married for just over 2000 years. "According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you," the actor added.

Downey Sr.'s filmmaking career started in the '60s with his indie projects. He later worked on big-budget films like Greaser’s Palace (1972) and Up the Academy (1980). He also appeared in Boogie Nights (1997), Magnolia (1999) and Tower Heist (2011). He was also featured in the film 'To Live and Die in L.A.', played the role of a studio manager in 'Boogie Nights.'

The Father and son duo also appeared in several films including 1988's Johnny Be Good. Born in New York City in 1936 as Robert Elias Jr., he later changed his surname to Downey - his stepfather's name.

The Robert Downey Sr. is also survived by his wife, bestselling author Rosemary Rogers.

