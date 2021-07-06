Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taapsee Pannu says she slid into Robert Downey Jr's DM but didn't get any reply: 'I have more followers also'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, whose new thriller film "Haseen Dillruba" released on Netflix last weekend, recently revealed about sliding into someone's DM. Well, the actress she once dropped a message to Avengers: Endgame actor Robert Downey Jr. but did not receive no reply from him. In a new promotional video shared by Netflix, Taapsee Pannu and her Haseen Dillruba co-star Vikrant Massey are seen taking lie detector test. The duo asked each other numerous questions related to film and personal life.

One of the question by Vikrant for Taapsee was, 'if she ever slid into anyone's DMs who do not follow her.' Accepting that she has once done it, she said, "YES! So, I DM'd Robert Downey Jr and no one replied. I was like I have more followers than you also! (I was like ki yaar mere toh followers bhi tumse zyada hain)"

Taapsee and Downey Jr have accounts on Twitter and Instagram. However, the actress did not mention, which platform she is talking about.

In Taapsee's turn to ask question, she asks Vikrant if he googles himself. (Vikrant Massey, do you google yourself?) When the actor denied it, the machine alarmed turned red, making it a lie. Responding to this, Taapsee said "You're such a bad liar, If you'd lied about anything else, I would've understood." (Itna bakswass jhuth bola hai na)."

They continued to ask each other a few more questions. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Haseen Dillruba is about a wife under investigation as a suspect in her husband's murder. She reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth. The film is directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

Apart from her film's release, Taapsee was also making the headlines for reacting to negative criticism. Recently, she retweeted a tweet with abusive language directed at a film critic.

"I don’t think showing a flawed character doing wrong to another flawed character is called glorification. N if at all u do that, the repercussions of that are also glorified. It’s your perception that makes man the hero, mine made both characters suffer for their wrong," she tweeted, defending the movie.

Also Read: Military firing range named after Vidya Balan in Kashmir