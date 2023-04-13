Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARRYPOTTERFP Official! ‘Harry Potter’ series adaptation ordered at HBO Max, will feature entirely new cast

HBO Max has officially greenlit a "Harry Potter" TV series. The show will be a "decade-long series" based on J.K. Rowling's seven novels, with a fresh cast. It is advertised as a "faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series," and once completed, it will be available on HBO Max.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO Max said that the team is delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon, and it is clear that there is a lasting love and thirst for the Wizarding World. This new Max Original series will delve deep into each of the classic books that fans have come to adore for all of these years, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling.

JK Rowling also added, “Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being a part of this new adaptation, which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series”.

The Harry Potter seven-book series was adapted into eight films that earned over $7 billion at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. also has the Fantastic Beasts prequel series of films under its belt.

About Harry Potter TV series

The new adaptation will introduce a new ensemble for a new generation of fans, as well as the great detail, well-loved characters, and dramatic settings that audiences have enjoyed for over 25 years. Each season will be true to the novels and will introduce Harry Potter and his extraordinary adventures to new audiences all over the world.

