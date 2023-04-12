Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' set to release in India on June 23

Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' set to release in India on June 23

The production team of 'No Hard Feelings' announced that the Jennifer Lawrence-starring movie will be premiering in India on June 23. The movie is being touted as a hilariously daring venture that is sure to keep audiences in splits.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 15:23 IST
Jennifer Lawrence
Image Source : INSTAGRAM@JENNIFER LAWRENCE' Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' set to release in India on June 23

The comedy film ‘No Hard Feelings,’ starring Jennifer Lawrence and directed by Gene Stupnitsky, is all set to release on June 23 in India. The announcement was made by the production team. The release date, originally set for June 16, 2023, was pushed back a week to June 23, 2023, following the rescheduling of the release of ‘The Flash.’

The movie is being touted as a hilariously daring venture that is sure to keep audiences in splits.

The official synopsis of the movie states that Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence), who is about to lose her childhood home, finds an intriguing job opening where affluent helicopter parents are seeking someone to 'date' their shy 19-year-old son, Percy, before he heads off to college. However, Maddie is shocked to learn that the uncomfortable Percy is not a definite thing.

Apart from Jennifer Lawrence, many other well-known artists such as Andrew Feldman, Kyle Mooney, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Scott MacArthur, Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, and Matthew Broderick are also featured in No Hard Feelings.

The makers also unveiled the first trailer for the movie. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will be distributing it in Indian theaters since it was revealed in October 2021 that Sony had defeated Universal Pictures, Netflix, and Apple Studios to get a cinema release for an R-rated comedy package supported by producer-actor Jennifer Lawrence and director Gene Stupnitsky.

Latest Hollywood News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Hollywood Section

Top News

Related Hollywood News

Latest News