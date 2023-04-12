Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@JENNIFER LAWRENCE' Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' set to release in India on June 23

The comedy film ‘No Hard Feelings,’ starring Jennifer Lawrence and directed by Gene Stupnitsky, is all set to release on June 23 in India. The announcement was made by the production team. The release date, originally set for June 16, 2023, was pushed back a week to June 23, 2023, following the rescheduling of the release of ‘The Flash.’

The movie is being touted as a hilariously daring venture that is sure to keep audiences in splits.

The official synopsis of the movie states that Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence), who is about to lose her childhood home, finds an intriguing job opening where affluent helicopter parents are seeking someone to 'date' their shy 19-year-old son, Percy, before he heads off to college. However, Maddie is shocked to learn that the uncomfortable Percy is not a definite thing.

Apart from Jennifer Lawrence, many other well-known artists such as Andrew Feldman, Kyle Mooney, Laura Benanti, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Scott MacArthur, Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, and Matthew Broderick are also featured in No Hard Feelings.

The makers also unveiled the first trailer for the movie. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will be distributing it in Indian theaters since it was revealed in October 2021 that Sony had defeated Universal Pictures, Netflix, and Apple Studios to get a cinema release for an R-rated comedy package supported by producer-actor Jennifer Lawrence and director Gene Stupnitsky.

Latest Hollywood News